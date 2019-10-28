Dominion energy and Marion County family and resource center team up to create a safe space for teens

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Construction of the “safe space for teens” began Monday in Fairmont at the Family Resource Center on Washington Street.

The center teamed up with the Dominion Energy Foundation is build the Connection Cafe for teens in the LBGTQ+ community to have a comfortable environment to communicate in a judgement free zone.

Executive director of the resource center Frank Jarman is excited for what this room can bring to the entire Marion County community.

“Regardless of who needs a space to meet, this is going to be a space where everyone can come, feel safe, and included, and we’re going to find all the resources we can,” Jarman said.

The idea came about more than two years ago when the cyber-bullying in Marion County became popular. Christine Mitchell is a chairman for Dominion Energy Diversity and Inclusion Council said the room is necessary for the kids who are being excluded based on their different lifestyles and choices.

“I also do not think there is anywhere else they can go to. This room was doing nothing in the building, so we wanted to make it warm and welcoming and inviting so the teenagers have somewhere nice to go,” Mitchell said.

All will be welcome to use the cafe however they see fit. Use resources provided or just as a safe space for members in Marion County to communicate with each other so they don’t feel alone.