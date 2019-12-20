Dominion Energy shares tips on how customers can save money this winter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the region sees signs of winter, Dominion Energy West Virginia (DEWV) wanted to remind customers of flexible bill payment options, energy assistance programs and offers some energy-saving tips.

While improving your home’s energy efficiency, these can also help ease financial stress for customers facing economic struggles and those on fixed incomes.

“We encourage those who may be facing financial hardship to learn more about special payment arrangements and take advantage of our energy assistance programs and conservation tips,” DEWV director, Jonell Carver said.

Starting with reducing energy waste and improving household safety, have your heating system checked annually by a qualified technician. This can ensure that you receive the maximum efficiency and comfort. More importantly, an inspection can make sure your heating system is operating safely.

A system that is not working properly can produce carbon monoxide which is an odorless, colorless gas that kills hundreds of people every year and makes thousands ill.

As a reminder, carbon monoxide poisoning causes flu-like symptoms such as dizziness, headaches and drowsiness, prolonged exposure can cause death. It’s recommended that carbon monoxide detectors be placed in the sleeping areas of the house for added protection.

Additionally, customers can save as much as 30 percent on energy bills with these simple steps:

For every degree you lower the thermostat it saves 3 percent on energy costs.

Close off unused rooms. There’s no reason to heat a space that’s not being used.

Install storm windows and doors; they can reduce heat loss by 50 percent.

Turn down the hot water tank’s thermostat to medium.

Don’t peek. Every time the oven door opens, you lose 25 degrees of cooking heat.

Always dry full loads of clothes to make the best use of appliances and energy dollars.

Switch to lower water temperatures for clothes washing and rinse in cold water.

DEWV also offers several options for customers who are experiencing high winter bills. Customers can make arrangements by contacting (800) 688-4673.