Domino’s Pizza hiring employees due to increase in delivery orders during pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One pizza chain is looking to hire new team members throughout the state due to an increase in deliveries.

Domino’s Pizza said in a press release that it is searching for about 200 new employees at more than 40 West Virginia stores. This is because of an increase in the number of people ordering delivery during the stay at home order. A variety of positions are being offered, including drivers, managers and customer service representatives.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and West Virginia is no different,” said Dennis Denman, a Domino’s operating partner in West Virginia. “Stores across the state are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Anyone interested in applying should visit jobs.dominos.com.