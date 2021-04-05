Donate Life Month encourages organ donor registration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – April is Donate Life Month, and local organizations are doing their part to raise awareness.

United Hospital Center in Bridgeport held a flag raising ceremony this week to encourage the community to register to donate organs to those who may need them. Donate Life West Virginia has also been working to organize events that show why it is important to encourage as many people as possible to get registered in order to save lives.

“In West Virginia, we have close to 35 percent that are registered on their driver’s license. We’re not close to 50 percent. Now nationally 90 percent support donation and believe that it is one of the greatest things that you can do, but we have that discrepancy between the number of folks that have registered and those that are in need,” said Colleen Sullivan, Director of Public Relations with CORE.

Anyone interested in registering to be an organ donor is encouraged to do so here. There is no need to get a new driver’s license because organ donor status will be in the system.