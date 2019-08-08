Downed trees caused more than 8,000 customers to be without power in Marion County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Thursday afternoon storms caused multiple trees to fall and more than 8,000 customers to go without power, according to Marion County 911.

The storms began approximately at 3 p.m. The Marion County 911 center said that multiple roads have been shut down due to the fallen trees

According to the MonPower website, 8,068 customers have been affected within Marion County as of now. The website also states that the restoration of power in the areas affected will take place approximately within 6 – 8:30 p.m.

12 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. To find out more information about restoration of power, click here.