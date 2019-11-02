Dream Mountain Ranch now has something for everyone to enjoy

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – Albright, West Virginia is home to the 1,200 acre, protected game ranch, Dream Mountain.

Located in Preston County, Dream Mountain Ranch is home to Bison, Elk, White-tailed Deer, Hogs, and Rams, and are available to be hunted anytime of year.

Because Dream Mountain is a protected ranch, hunters aren’t required to abide by the Division of Natural Resources’ season regulations.

When the ranch went up for auction last November, Pittsburgh native, Andy Tepper saw the opportunity to make Dream Mountain, an experience that everyone could afford.

“We’ve got hunts that can go from $250 to $10,000-$20,000 it’s all what the hunter wants. A lot of times, people can’t afford the high end hunts but we got a lot of people coming in here using the facilities and harvesting these very nice bucks and rams and hogs at a very affordable price, something for everybody to do,” said Brian Poling, property manager.

Dream Mountain Ranch is also dedicated to helping disabled veterans fulfill their dream hunt, they work closely with organizations who assist in finding disabled vets who would love the opportunity to take home a trophy prize.

Dream Mountain not only caters to hunters but they also provide their property for wedding venues, family reunions, company parties, and basic cabin rentals year round.