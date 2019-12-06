Driving in the winter: tips to keep your vehicle working and safe

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although the winter weather is quickly approaching, it’s never too soon to prepare your vehicle for the dramatic change in weather.

West Virginia has an average budget of $55 Million dedicated to the West Virginia Division of Highways for snow removal and ice control. Some parts of the state can see snow for up to 40 days, averaging close to 60 inches of snow each winter season.

The snow season across the state starts in November and lasts all the way into March. WVDOH employees dedicate their time during those months to keeping over 35,000 miles of roads and highways safe.

Preparing for the cold conditions can help save money and keep you vehicle safe. Here are a few key tips to do BEFORE the weather starts:

Test your battery.

Make sure anti-freeze is at a good level.

Check tire pressure and tread depth.

Double check to see if your windshield wipers are fit for snow, ice, and freezing weather.

Test four wheel drive in case its necessary to use.

Prepare for winter traveling with these safety tips for your vehicle before the weather hits to make your time driving in winter as easy as possible.

Also, save extra time while driving in snow, and double the distance away from cars and your braking distance while driving in inclement weather.