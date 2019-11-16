Drug Bust in Marion County leads to woman being arrested on six felony drug charges

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Marion County after Troopers locate large amounts of drug paraphernalia in her apartment, according to State Troopers.

According to Trooper Harmon with the Fairmont dispatch of the West Virginia State Police, after receiving a crime tip, himself and Trooper Marra went on scene to an apartment near Clayton Street in Rivesville.

Leah Stackhouse

Upon arrival, Troopers proceeded to do, what they call, “a knock and talk” with Leah Stackhouse, 33, where they were able to locate drug paraphernalia in plain sight, according to Trooper Harmon.

Troopers said that after a search was completed in the apartment, Troopers located large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and currency. There was also evidence of packaging in the search.

Stackhouse was arrested on six counts of felony drug charges including one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver meth, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to deliver heroin and one count of conspiracy to deliver marijuana, according to officials at the North Central Regional Jail.

Stackhouse is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.