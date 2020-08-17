Duda’s Farm produce stand reopens after tragic accident

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Last week, Duda’s Farm roadside stand was struck by a driver who lost control of his vehicle and injured an employee and killed Palena Ciuni, 61, of Morgantown.

The reopened produce stand

Jerrey Hoyt, 76, of Morgantown, left a private roadway and hit the produce stand with his 2016 Subaru Legacy. This week, the roadside stand is back in business and the damaged structure has been repaired.

Mark Duda, co-owner of Duda’s Farm, said repairing the structure was an easy feat, but the lasting emotional toll of the incident will be much harder to repair.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how we felt,” Duda said. “I mean, we — I put myself in that family’s place, I can’t imagine what they’re going through and how they’re coping, I really can’t. I have two kids that are 14 and 16 years old, and me and my wife always say if anything were to happen to them we don’t know how we would go through, how we would be able to handle it.”

Duda said the entire team at Duda’s Farm is still reeling from the incident and he hopes all the families involved know that they are being thought about.

“Something as innocent as buying produce at a produce stand and then to think something like that could happen,” Duda said. “Our heart goes out to them, really all the families involved. It’s been on our constant thoughts and prayers ever since this took place.