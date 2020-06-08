Early voting in West Virginia closes; voter turnout reach record high

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With early voting officially closed, Secretary of State Mac Warner said a significant portion of voters have already made their voices heard.

Warner said absentee voters in the state are expected to make up more than 15% of total voting turnout. Between early voting and those absentee ballots, almost a quarter of a million ballots have already been cast this year.

“I would predict we’re at about 50 percent of the votes that are going to be cast have been cast already, and now tomorrow, we’re ready for election day’s in-person voting,” Warner said.

Absentee ballots that have yet to be returned will still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by no later than the June 9 and received by the start of canvassing on June 15.