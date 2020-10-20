Early voting to begin in Harrison County Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m., early voters will be able to head to the Harrison County Courthouse to participate in early voting for the November 3 General Election.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person voters will be required to wear a mask to the polls. Voters also must show a valid form of identification to be able to vote.

In addition to the courthouse, there are other satellite locations voters can use to cast their ballots.

“We have four satellite locations for the general for early voting, and that’s the Nathan Goff Armory, The Lighthouse at the baptist church in Shinnston, the West Milford Community Center, and the Meadowbrook Mall,” said Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

Early voting will last through Saturday, October 31. To learn more about voting in West Virginia, click here.