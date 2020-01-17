East Fairmont High School helps students learn to cope in stressful situations

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Life is full of stress, and some young kids don’t know exactly how to deal with it.

East Fairmont High School has been trying to teach students about the hundreds of ways you can deal with stress. At their coping skills day, more than 40 organizations and agencies from all over Marion county visited the school to share their strategies when dealing with all types of stress.

Tenishia Amos is a spanish teacher at the high school, and helped set up the event.

“Today is really about putting that into real life, so they’ll see how those coping skills play out in the community,” said Amos. “Somewhere they can go to get the help they may need now, or in the future.”

Groups from Marion county spoke about everything from anxiety and depression counseling, to yoga and martial arts techniques. They even had a therapy pony and a class about benefits from essential oils.

“We also have community service and community involvement groups, so a lot of places that offer a place to go,” said Amos. “We wanted them to see what different types of resources and groups are out there, I think this is really important because they may not need it now, but they’ll definitely either need it in the future or will have a friend or family member that may need it as well.”