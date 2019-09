FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont Busy Bee Band and Honeybees will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on September 13.

With nearly 400 former and current students signed up, anniversary committee members are looking for those willing to participate in the anniversary performance.

Rehearsals will take place for the entire band and alumni on September 10 and 12.

For more information on the 50th anniversary and how to participate visit the busy band website.