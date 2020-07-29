East Fairmont wave pool to stay closed for remainder of the season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Parks and Recreation Center has decided not to reopen the wave pool at East Marion Park this year.

According to a release posted on the MCPARC’s Facebook page, the pool will not be reopening due to a “delayed acquisition and installation of a replacement pump system,” as a result of COVID-19.

Due to not having that system installed, it could prevent the pool from resuming “operations for several more weeks,” according to the release, but while MCPARC “expects work to be completed this summer,” it will not be done in time to open for the season.

However, despite the wave pool being closed, MCPARC did state in the release that all parks and trails will remain open for community enjoyment, and that the parks and trails provide ample space for the public to have fun in a safe, socially distant manner.