Electrical fire safety tips for the winter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The holiday season is reaching its peak and electricity is being used in places it normally is not. Whether it’s Christmas lights outside or space heaters inside, there are many ways to stay warm and festive during the holidays.

However, it’s important to exercise caution when using electronics, as there is a higher chance of fire when neglected.

One of the things people tend to overlook is plugging all of the electronics into one outlet. This can overload the outlet and cause a fire.

It’s best to spread out the plugs to be safe. Spacing is important when talking about electronics. With indoor space heaters, it’s important to remember to keep it at a distance from any flammable objects in the house.

With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, people have been investing in fire pits and outdoor heaters to stay warm while socializing the safest way possible. While doing this lowers risk of the spread of the virus, it is essential to keep the fire or heater away from any objects that could catch fire or even the side of the house.