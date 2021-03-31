Elkins city officials sworn in at City Council

ELKINS, W. Va. — Six city officials were sworn into office on Wednesday night’s city council meeting. Five new council members and the new mayor took the oath surrounded by friends and family.

The six city officials sworn in on Wednesday.

Newly-elected mayor Jerry Marco was emotional as he was sworn in. Once he finished taking the oath, Marco followed it up by clapping his hands and pointing to the sky. It was clear to all who attended the meeting that Marco was ecstatic to take over as the city’s head public official.

In his first interview as mayor, Marco explained his emotions and that his desire to run for mayor came from lessons he learned growing up.

“My parents always told me to leave something better than I found it,” Marco said. “And I love this community, so it’s my opportunity to raise the bar and make it better than it already is.”

The new terms for the city officials sworn in on Wednesday night will begin on April 1.