Elkins garbage crews dealing with delays due to COVID-19 diagnosis

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins is facing a unique issues due to COVID-19 this week.

Officials in Elkins said seven workers responsible for garbage collection had been diagnosed with the virus.

City Operations Manager Bob Pingley said collection should continue without those workers, but the exact schedule can’t be guaranteed, and city residents should keep that in mind.

“We may be running the routes differently at different times, so don’t plan on the truck being there at the same time it always has been. Get your garbage out very first thing in the morning by six o’clock, and we’ll do our best to take care of it,” Pingley said.

There’s no one incident that’s believed to have caused the cases. Rather, Pingley said it was a case of many sources affecting one group.