Elkins man charged in Tucker County after a routine traffic stop results in deputies finding drugs

PARSONS, W.Va. — An Elkins man has been charged in Tucker County after a routine traffic stop results in deputies finding drugs on his person and in his vehicle.

On January 27, deputies with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department were traveling the area of U.S. Rt. 219 in Parsons when they observed a gray Nissan going north and displaying a cracked windshield, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Hebb

Deputies then pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, identified as Jason Hebb, 39, of Elkins, who appeared “to be nervous in his movements and kept looking around,” deputies said.

Hebb told deputies that “he had no license,” and the plate on the vehicle returned to a PT Cruiser and not a Nissan, as well as the inspection being listed for a Subaru, according to the complaint.

While running Hebb’s license, deputies discovered that he had a Capias for failure to appear in Randolph County and results showing him as wanted from the same county on possession with intent charges, deputies said.

Upon searching Hebb while arresting him for the Randolph County warrants, deputies discovered “a bag of white crystal-like substance” of presumed methamphetamine, a pipe “used for smoking meth,” as well as $3,437 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

A K-9 unit was deployed on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics. At that point, a search was performed, during which deputies said they found a bag of presumed methamphetamine, a bag of presumed heroin, a bag of presumed marijuana, a bag containing six Oxycodone pills, as well as multiple empty bags and five cell phones.

Upon deputies speaking with Hebb, he stated that “he had no job or way of making money,” according to the complaint.

Hebb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.