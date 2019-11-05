Elkins man charged with stealing truck from outside Ruby Memorial Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing charges after Morgantown Police said he stole a pick-up truck from Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Morgantown police officers got a call around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a white Ford F-150 truck had just been stolen from the area of the loading dock at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

About ten minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle turning onto Richwood Avenue. They tried to stop the truck near Charles Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and jumped out near Fortney Street.

More officers, with a K-9 unit, were able to find the man around 2:30 p.m.

Reginald Berry, 25 of Elkins, is charged with Conspiracy and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

A second person, a white man wearing blue jeans, was seen fleeing the scene, but has not yet been identified. Officers are working to get photo and video evidence of the man to identify him. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.