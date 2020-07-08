Elkins physical therapy staff develop clear face mask to help deaf patient

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local physical therapy office is working with a deaf patient to help them communicate during the pandemic.

Staff at Elkins Physical Therapy collaborated with a deaf patient to develop a face mask with a clear panel that allowed them to read lips.

The patient gets support from the Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living, and staff there are glad to see the office thinking of the unique needs of their patients.

“You can have a normal life today and tomorrow it’ll be changed. You can not have a disability and wake up with a disability. And I always know that if it doesn’t affect you or someone you love, you don’t pay attention to it,” said Brenda Dasher, community integrations specialist with the NWVCIL.

Dasher also asked the community to be aware of the unique needs faced by those with disabilities during the pandemic.