Elkins Police Department receives federal grant to hire new officer

ELKINS, W.Va. – One Randolph County city will soon be able to add another police officer to its force thanks to the federal government.

The city of Elkins has received a grant for more than $109,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to provide funding for another police officer for three years.

Police Chief Travis Bennett explained that the new addition will bring the department up to 15 officers.

He said another officer can often make a difference to the work of the police in a smaller city like Elkins.

“It’s very important. It allows us to add another person to our force without all those expenditures for three years. It’s very important. I would say that it’s even more important for a smaller department than what it is a larger department,” said Bennett.

There’s no word yet on when the new officer will be added to the force, but Bennett expects to see the funds arrive before the end of the year.