Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center reopens for visitors

ELKINS, W.Va. – Some local care facilities are beginning to reopen their doors to allow visitors once again. The Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center first opened its outpatient rehab facility earlier this month.

As of last week, residents of the long-term care facility there can receive guests in specific areas of the home and for a limited time.

However, those visits do need to be scheduled in advance, and visitors are required to wear masks and go through a screening as they enter the building.

“Families can call and schedule appointments. We’re letting an hour visitation each for each family, and we also opened up our dining room last Wednesday. We’re doing lunch and dinner right now,” said Administrator Tara Shaver.

Those visits are limited to two people at a time. Anyone interested in scheduling a visit can contact the center at (304) 636-1391 to reserve a slot.