Elkins woman gets federal prison time for distributing opioids

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman received a federal prison sentence Thursday on a drug distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge John Bailey sentenced Melinda Higgins, 40 of Elkins, to 15 months incarceration for drug distribution, Powell said.

Melinda Higgins

Higgins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Hydromorphone” in January 2019. Higgins admitted to distributing hydromorphone in Randolph County in April 2018, according to a news release. The DEA describes hydromorphone as a “potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug.”

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Higgins is being held in the Northern Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Higgins faced charges in Randolph County several year ago surrounding a stolen car and police chase.