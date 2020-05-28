UPDATE: Emergency Crews Respond to a Structure Fire in Harrison County

UPDATE (5/28/20 5:30 a.m.):

According to the Shinnston Fire Department, the fire is being deemed as suspicious and the house is consider a total loss. .The state fire marshal’s office will be called to the home.

ORIGINAL (5/28/20 3:55 a.m.):

Shinnston, W. Va- Emergency crews are on scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communications center, first responders was alerted of the s fire at 3:09 A.M. Thursday Morning on Mudlick Road in Shinnston.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown

The fire departments from Shinnston, Lumberport, Bridgeport, Worthington, and Monongah all responded to the scene.

