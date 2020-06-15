Update: Emergency Crews on Scene of an Outbuilding Fire

UPDATE (June 15, 2020 6:50 a.m.):

THORNTON, W.Va. – According to 911 officials, the building on fire was bigger than an outbuilding. It is being reported that a single-story storage building was on fire.

Additional fire departments from Fellowsville, Newburg, and Flemington responded to the scene.

ORIGINIAL (June 15, 2020 5:30 a.m.):

THORNTON, W.Va-Grafton Fire Department is currently on scene of a working outbuilding fire in Taylor County.

According to 911 officials, the first responders were alerted of the fire at 5:08 this morning on Sigmans Hollow Road.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

Fellowsville Fire Department was called to assist and Taylor County EMS was on standby at the scene.

