Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

REYNOLDSVILLE, W. Va- Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communication center, first responders were alerted of the fire at around 4:45 Monday morning on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Mount Clare, Nutter Fort , Reynoldsville, Salem, Spelter; along with Harrison County EMS.

Stay with 12 news as we get more on this developing story.

