Emergency Crews Respond to Out Building Fire

BRIDGEPORT W. Va- Emergency crews are currently on scene of working out building fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communication center, first responders were alerted of the fire at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning on Trails End Road in Bridgeport.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire Departments from Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Flemington all responded to the scene along with Anmoore EMS.

Stay with 12 news as this story develops.