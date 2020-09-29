Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

Clarksburg, W. Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working house fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at 1:30 Tuesday morning on Ithaca Drive in Clarksburg.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Lumberport, Shinnston, Reynoldsville, Wallace, and Spelter fire departments all responded to the scene. Along with the Harrison County sheriff’s department and Harrison County EMS.

