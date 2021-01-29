Emergency Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT W.Va- Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at 4:14 Friday Morning on Lonely Oak Drive in Bridgeport.

At this time, the communications center reports at least one known entrapment; but so far, no one has been transported to the hospital.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Flemington, Spelter, and Nutter Fort fire departments all responded to the scene.

