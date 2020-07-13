Emergency Crews Respond to Structure fire in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG W.Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 officials , first responders were alerted of the fire at 3:20 Monday morning at the intersection of North 20th Street and West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Clarksburg Fire Department and the Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

