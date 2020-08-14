Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Monongalia County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W Va-Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at 6:30 Friday Morning at the Twin Knobs Apartments in Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Cheat Lake, Westover, Star City, and Granville all responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories