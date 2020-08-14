Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W Va-Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at 6:30 Friday Morning at the Twin Knobs Apartments in Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Cheat Lake, Westover, Star City, and Granville all responded to the scene.

