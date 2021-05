LOST CREEK W. Va- Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison county 911, first responders were alerted to an accident involving a single tractor trailer that rollover at approximately 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-79 southbound at mile marker 109 near lost Creek.

At this time one lane is close so officials can clean up the accident.

Stay with 12 news as we continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.