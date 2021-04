ANMOORE, W.Va- Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communication center, first responders were alerted of the residential fire at 5 a.m. Monday Morning on Ash street in Anmoore.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood all responded to the scene.

