Emergency officials participate in active shooter drill at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Members of the Bridgeport Police Department, along with the Bridgeport Fire Department and some from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office participated in a training at the Meadowbrook Mall on Sunday evening.

Beginning at 6:30 and lasting until about 8:30, officials took part in an active shooter drill designed to prepare both them and mall security and staff for possible emergencies.

The public was advised to remember that people in the area may hear simulated gunfire during this time.