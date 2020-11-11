2 people transported to UHC as a result of a vehicle accident with entrapment in Marion County

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. – Two people were transported to UHC after emergency officials responded to reports of a vehicle accident with injury and entrapment on Middletown Road.

According to Harrison/ Taylor County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the incident at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Sally Niezgoda

Courtesy of Sally Niezgoda

Courtesy of Sally Niezgoda

Courtesy of Sally Niezgoda

Boothsville Fire Department, Marion County EMS, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene.

At this time there is no update to any injuries.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information.