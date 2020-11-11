2 people transported to UHC as a result of a vehicle accident with entrapment in Marion County

Courtesy of Sally Niezgoda

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. – Two people were transported to UHC after emergency officials responded to reports of a vehicle accident with injury and entrapment on Middletown Road.

According to Harrison/ Taylor County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the incident at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Boothsville Fire Department, Marion County EMS, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene.

At this time there is no update to any injuries.

