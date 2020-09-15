Emerging Leaders and United Way to host Spooky Sprint 5k

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Emerging Leaders, a United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties affinity group, is hosting a virtual 5k in the last week of October.

The inaugural Spooky Sprint encourages all participants to run or walk their 5k, then post a picture to social media for a chance to win one of three $100 prizes. Servando Arredondo, United Way’s engagement manager, said registration could be done online through their Facebook page for the price of $50 per participant and that each registrant will receive a Spooky Sprint t-shirt, bib, and medal. He added that all the money raised will go to the annual General United Way Campaign.

“The money raised during our annual United Way campaign — it stays here in Mon and Preston counties and it provides support for about 43 programs and different agencies across Mon and Preston counties,” Arredondo said.

To win one of the prizes, Arredondo said, a participant must tag the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties in a creative post via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use #ELSpookySprint.

“We’ll have a random individual selecting the most unique or creative posts that we find on our social media sites,” Arredondo said.

Participants need to register online by Oct. 10 and complete their walk or run anytime between Oct. 25-31. The winners will be chosen the Monday, Nov. 2, Arredondo said.

“Get out there, register, have a good time,” Arredondo said. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this — kind of changed the way we’re doing a lot of our events, so hosting a virtual 5k will be interesting for us and hopefully our participants. I just want everybody to have a good time.”