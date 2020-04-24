Emmanuel Christian School donates homemade Easter eggs to first responders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The community has been reaching out to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer things like personal protective equipment (PPE) or just to show them some support. One local school decided to just that, but in a different way.

Students and teachers from Emmanuel Christian School hand delivered homemade chocolate Easter eggs to seven local police and fire stations on Wednesday, as a way to give back to those serving north central West Virginia.





They stopped by the Clarksburg and Bridgeport police and fire departments, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and WV State Police Department in Bridgeport.

“We’re all at home as teachers and students and we know there’s a lot of people out there, first responders, still working, and just to be able to show them our gratitude is really important,” said Emmanuel principal Amanda Eckroth.

More than 200 homemade chocolate eggs were donated at the different stops throughout the day.