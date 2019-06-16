Employee with City of Shinnston dies from injuries received during Friday workplace accident

An employee with the City of Shinnston has died after a workplace accident that happened Friday, this according to city officials.

Shinnston employee Robert Stark was inside a storm sewer Friday morning when a trench wall gave way and trapped him inside.

Fire departments from Shinnston, Lumberport and Bridgeport, as well as Harrison County Rescue Squad the Shinnston Police Department and a medical helicopter all responded to the scene.

According to the city’s official press release, a trench wall gave way and trapped the person working inside.

The statement also calls the employee one of the city’s very best, and it will devote its resources, as well as their thoughts and prayers with the family throughout the days ahead.