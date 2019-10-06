Epilepsy Walk held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia hosted their annual Epilepsy Walk at Marilla Park in Morgantown, Saturday afternoon.

The walk was a way for people who suffer from epilepsy to come together and bring awareness for the disease.

“Epilepsy is an incredibly isolating disorder and it causes a lot of depression and anxiety because you don’t know when the seizures are going to happen, so to come together in an event like this and have people who can say, ‘yes, me too’, is incredibly powerful,” said Chris Mullett, Executive Director of the Epilepsy Foundation, West Virginia.

According to officials, there are approximately 21,500 people in West Virginia who have epilepsy.