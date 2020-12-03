EQT helps Marion County Christmas Toy Shop reach its goal of $17,000

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop has reached its goal of trying to bring Christmas toys to local children.

EQT donated a check for $3,000 to the Toy Shop Thursday afternoon in Fairmont. The donation helped the organization reach its goal of $17,000. The money raised is used to buy a variety of toys that will be distributed to parents this weekend.

Marion County Christmas Toy Shop organizer Butch Tennant explained that the pandemic has changed the format of this year’s Toy Shop but will not keep Marion County kids from having presents under the tree on Christmas.

“With the Corona stuff, I was really scared that we weren’t gonna get the goal but with the three thousand dollars it’s going to put us right at our goal which is great and I appreciate everybody that donated so that we could reach our goal and every child can get something for Christmas.”

This year’s Christmas Toy Shop has been moved to the Westside Field House which is the old Armory.

“You know everyone’s circumstances are different right now especially with Covid,” said EQT Government representative Brad Bodkin. “We just want to be able to give back and make sure that there’s a good holiday season for the children in the area.”

Anyone wishing to donate can still do so by calling Butch Tennant at (304) 203-8385.

Those wishing to participate must show proof that you live in Marion County. This year’s Toy Shop will be open Saturday, December 5 from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Due to COVID, participants will not be allowed to pick out toys. Instead, volunteers will bring out a bag full of toys that is age-appropriate.