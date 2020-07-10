ESSENTIAL EVERYONE: Addiction and Recovery Counselors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What does addiction and recovery look like during a pandemic?

This week, the team at West Virginia Sober Living and Ascension Recovery Services opened up to our cameras. The closure of in-person support programs like AA and counseling groups has changed recovery landscape, and created the need for new services.

