Evansdale WVU Bookstore temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced Friday, March 5, in a Community Notice that the Evansdale WVU Bookstore location will be temporarily closed after the University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

The location plans to reopen and resume normal operating hours no later than Friday, March 19.

After learning of the COVID-19 exposure, WVU officials explained that it immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space.

The University also is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

As a result of enhanced health and safety precautions at the storefront, anyone who visited the Evansdale WVU Bookstore location should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts explained that potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

Students and employees can learn more about how to respond to potential COVID-19 exposure by clicking here.