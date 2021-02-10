Experts encourage oral hygiene during Children’s Dental Health Month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – February is Children’s Dental Health Month, and experts are advising parents on how to make sure their children are staying safe.

According to the Center for Disease Control, one in five children between the ages of 2 – 5 has at least one cavity. This is usually due to poor brushing habits and food and drinks high in sugar.

It is important for children to get plenty of calcium in their diets and to avoid anything with too much-added sugar. Parents should also schedule a child’s first dental appointment when the first teeth come in.

“Why that is important is we want the child and the parent accustomed to going to the dentist every six months. Now while that seems a little young, keep in mind after 24-36 months, that child has all his primary dentation fully erupted and in place,” said Richard Gesker with United Healthcare.

Dentists also recommend drinking water that contains fluoride to prevent problems with the teeth.