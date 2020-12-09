Explosion at former DuPont Chemical Plant

BELLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion and fire at the Chemours Chemical Plant on West Dupont Ave. in Belle.

It’s the former DuPont chemical plant. The call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A shelter in place order has been issued for residents living within two miles of the plant.

Several nearby roads have been closed to traffic.

This story is developing and will be updated with further information as it becomes available.