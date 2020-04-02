Fairmont boy receives birthday parade after his party was canceled due to COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Birthdays can be tough during these times, especially for children who don’t understand why their celebrations have been canceled or postponed. That’s exactly what happened to Fairmont native, 6-year-old Tristan Barber.

After telling his mom that his sixth birthday was ruined due to the coronavirus, Jenifer Wyne was determined to give Tristan the best celebration she could given the circumstances.

Wyne spread the word that Tristan was feeling a little down on his big day and invited community members to participate in a drive-by celebration to cheer him up.

Emergency crews as well as friends and family threw him a birthday parade right outside of his home. Fairmont Police, Fire and EMS along with the Marion County Sheriff’s department, turned sirens and lights on as they passed Tristan Wednesday afternoon.

Card My Yard also helped with the celebration by displaying a huge happy birthday sign in the front yard.