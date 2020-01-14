Fairmont Chief of Police gives advice on gun theft safety

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department has received a large amount of theft reports in the past few years.

In 2019, they received 67 reports of stolen cars and 23 stolen fire arms. In 2018, they reported 48 stolen cars and 67 reported fire arms stolen, nine of which were recovered.

The numbers year-to-year are always fluctuating, but these cases of theft may have a better chance to be avoided, if community members are a little more cautious.

Chief of Police, Steven Shrine, said that they respect that people have the right to bear arms, but with that comes responsibility of your property, like with any object you own.

Law enforcement does provide ways to keep your weapons safe, like providing members in the community with a gun lock if they want, or brochures of information involving how to keep your guns safe from being stolen. Overall, from 2018-2019, they did see a decrease in gun theft.

“I’m hoping some of it was education and outreach that we did, I know we offer gun locks and gun safety because were very pro second amendment,” said Shrine. “We want people to understand we endorse their right to carry, but at the same time that comes with some responsibility that I don’t think should be sidelined by the fact that your saying ‘well I don’t have to lock it so I’m not going to'”

Law enforcement are always looking for ways to increase the communities engagement, because of the positive impact in reducing these crimes. If anyone has any questions or concerns of anything in the community Chief Shrine encourages anyone to reach out.