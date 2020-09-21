Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Citizens in the City of Fairmont, have filed a recall petition on both David Kennedy and Barry Bledsoe for name-calling and inappropriate posts toward specific groups of people on social media.

David Ice is a chairman of the petition and said the goal is to get enough signatures to have a recall election to remove both individuals from the city council. Kennedy and Bledsoe both have two-year terms left on the council.

Ice along with other residents in Fairmont fear progress could stop if this behavior towards others continue. He said the growth the city of Fairmont is trying to accomplish, could get set back if people who represent it, act this way towards others on social media platforms.

Fairmont Resident since 1973

“We’re not going to have a friendly city anymore. Everybody is going to make Fairmont this bad city and nobody will want to move here. That’s why we are doing it,” said Ice. “I mean it’s them making our city look bad, and that’s why we decided to start the recall. If I were a business owner, I wouldn’t want to put my business in a city with council like that. That talks down to women and bullies everybody around. It’s not right.”

Ice said they should receive the signature papers for the petition by the end of this week. They are required to get 2,500, but the goal is to reach 3,200 signatures.

Ice said they would go door-to-door for signatures, but to keep those safe from COVID-19, they will also hold drive-through events where people can sign without contact. Details on that will be released later.

For the most updated information, email recallchairman@gmail.com.