Fairmont City Council discuss Cross Town Trail Connector Master Plan funding

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss and consider a resolution supporting the submission of an application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation.

The submission is through a pilot program that provides a grant for $1,408,441 to fund the Cross Town Connector section that is outlined in the Cross Town Trail Connector Master Plan. Council passed the resolution that authorizes the city manager the authority to accept the funding and to do all things reasonable and necessary.

“So, with Fairmont we have a four and half mile gap, and this $1.4 Million Dollars will make a big difference in that. So, we will be able to grade and prepare the sight, and even open up parts of the trail across the majority of West Side if we are approved for this AML money,” said Shae Strait, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Fairmont.

Officials said to get that trail complete through Fairmont would mean a great deal for residential and business purposes. Those officials also stated it could draw new businesses into the community while making the community more desirable to live in.

“If we get this grant money approved, we could see the opening of the majority of West Side rail trail within one to two years,” Strait said. “At this time the city is working very hard with a lot of other stakeholders, including our elected representatives, the county, and many other organizations to make sure this happens.”

Fairmont City Officials said they are looking forward to seeing both East and West side rail trails completed including building a bridge across the Monongalia River.