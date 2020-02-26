Fairmont City Council discuss social media policy and FRMC closure

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont City Council had a lot to discuss at their regular Tuesday night meeting, including several several introductions and first readings of ordinances to benefit the city.

One of those ordinances that passed was to amend the City of Fairmont’s personnel rules and regulations and set the establishment of a social media policy.

The social media policy outlines that all social media sites will be approved by the city manager and requesting department head. A public hearing for the establishment of a social media policy will be held on March 10.

“It’s just good business because you cannot hold people to certain standards at some point unless you have already explained what is expected of them. And the old days of Well I’ll just tell everybody have long been gone,” said Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

The Council also unanimously passed the introduction and first reading of a cell phone policy.

The shock of the potential closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center was a prevalent topic at Tuesday night’s meeting. Many of the members of council discussed the impact a closure would have on the community.

“We were elated if that is the right term, that the governor took his time to come up last week without losing much time since we have learned of the situation, and spent an hour and a half delving into getting the details that he did take back with him regarding expenses, regarding situations or details on how he might be able to put together a plan,” said Merrifield. “And acknowledging that it’s a very complex situation. It’s very difficult. And he certainly didn’t make any promises other than he was going to give it everything he had.”

Mayor Merrifield and council members are holding out hope that a plan unfolds soon that will save Fairmont Regional Medical Center from its potential closure.