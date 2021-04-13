Fairmont City Council honors Russell Yann with proclamation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An iconic figure in Marion County was honored at Fairmont City Council meeting Tuesday night with a proclamation given to the family.

Russell Yann was widely known for his unique hot dog recipe that many say did not involve ketchup and are best enjoyed with a bottle of chocolate milk. Family members and city officials said he began working at a hot dog stand his parents operated as a young boy.

“Those of us who have been here most of our lives knew Russel Yann from day one. He was 89 years old when he passed away. He had a very active legendary hot dog restaurant down by the Million Dollar Bridge, and on winter, summer, whenever the line is usually out the door,” said Tom Mainella, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

Family members said receiving the proclamation was a great honor for them and have appreciated the outpouring love from the community.

“He was a character, he was a good guy, and a very generous man. He donated a lot to the community, and a lot to different causes. And he was just one of those people that come along once in a while that after they’re gone you really, really miss them,” Mainella said.

The Yann family has been serving their hot dogs in Fairmont for well more than 50 years and will continue that tradition for many more years to come.